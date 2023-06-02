LGE 2023: Smooth process reported for joint services

Members of the joint services on Friday cast their votes for the 2023 Local Government Elections (LGEs) and shared their content with the smooth process.

Speaking to the media at the Base Camp Ayanganna polling station, Chief of the Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier Omar Khan, said, “This morning, our voting commenced at 06:00hrs and so far. I’ve been informed that it’s been going smoothly.”

Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Omar Khan

Brigadier Khan informed that over 2,700 ranks from the GDF across the country, were scheduled to cast their votes.

“In our total voting population, we have 2,799 ranks who are expected to vote today. The uniqueness of the military and the joint services is that we have ranks dispositioned across many locations,” the Chief of Staff underscored.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken casting his vote

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Carmichael, who was in charge of overseeing the process at Camp Ayanganna, said they were hoping to score the most votes from that polling station.

“So far, we have just started. We are just 43 minutes into voting and there has been a large turnout,” the Lieutenant explained.

Senior ranks from the Guyana Police Force after voting

Being the first location to visit and oversee the process, Deputy Chief Elections Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Aneal Giddings also commended the smooth process.

Giddings reported that overall, there are over 9,000 ranks to vote from the three disciplined services.

“The joint services, well I would say the Guyana Police Force, the Guyana Defence Force and the Guyana Prison Service, consist of a total of 9,093 persons across the various locations in Guyana,” the CEO stated.

GDF rank placing his vote in the ballot box

Also in attendance was the Chair of GECOM, retired Justice Claudette Singh, who expressed her satisfaction with the process.

“It’s going very smoothly and so I am satisfied with what is going on right now and how they’re moving.”

On June 12, the rest of Guyana’s citizens will cast their votes at the various polling stations across the country.

