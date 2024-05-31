Light Traffic Now Traversing Washout Bridge in Region 9

The Ministry of Public Works is pleased to announce that as of 2:30 PM today, Friday, May 31, light traffic has begun to traverse the washout bridge in Region 9.

This development follows swift actions taken to address the infrastructural concerns in the area, including the immediate repair of significant erosion issues identified during recent site visits led by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar.

Contractors were instructed to widen channels for better water discharge, and MMC has been actively stockpiling materials for the comprehensive repair of the washout bridge.

Further updates will be provided as the repair and restoration continue.

