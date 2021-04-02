Linden gets first regional Labour Office

The Ministry of Labour will be establishing its first regional office in Linden, Region Ten as part of efforts to decentralise its services.

The building, which is located on Crabwood Street, Mackenzie, was officially handed over to Minister, Hon. Joseph Hamilton by the Regional Executive Officer (REO), Mr. Dwight John on Wednesday.

Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton and Region Ten’s Regional Executive Officer Mr. Dwight John during the handover of the office.

The office will house the Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency (CRMA), Labour and Board of Industrial Training (BIT) Officers stationed in Linden, as well as Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) and Cooperative Officers who will be recruited soon.

The officers were occupying an office space at the old CARICOM Insurance building on Republic Avenue and David Rose Street in Linden, along with officers from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

Minister Hamilton was at the time conducting an outreach in the Upper Demerara-Berbice region. He explained that the aim is to have Labour and OSH officers stationed in every region. This will ensure timely response to labour-related matters, workplace accidents and health risks, and ensure frequent monitoring and inspection of operations.

Additionally, a BIT officer has also been appointed to fashion and organise skills training programmes based on the needs of the respective communities.

The building where the Labour Office will be housed.

“Every region must have an OSH officer, a Labour officer and a BIT officer…we were able to get that building which was taken over by a former MP and luckily we were able to get him out and so we can set up our labour office in Linden. I want to do the same thing in Kwakwani,” the Minister said.

Since the PPP/C Government took office, the number of Labour Officers has been increased from 16 to 26, while OSH officers have been increased from nine to 30. Officers will also be trained in Mandarin and Portuguese to ensure effective engagements with migrant workers.

These initiatives stem from the PPP/C manifesto to safeguard workers’ rights by re-establishing the Labour Ministry and strengthening its capabilities to safeguard the wellbeing of workers and ensure citizens can access those services provided by the agency.