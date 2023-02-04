– Receives critical equipment from US Embassy

The Linden Hospital Complex will undergo infrastructural improvements in the near future.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony made the announcement on Friday, February 3 as he received critical medical equipment from the United States Embassy at the Linden Hospital Complex.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

Dr Anthony revealed that funding has already been secured with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for this initiative.

“Last month, we negotiated with the Inter-Development Bank (IDB), and we were able to get a loan. The first phase of the loan amounted to US$97 million, and one of the hospitals that will benefit from the resources in the loan is the Linden Hospital Complex”, the minister pointed out.

Linden Hospital Complex to undergo infrastructural improvements, as equipment donated by the US Embassy

Meanwhile, he thanked the US Government for its continued support towards the enhancement of the healthcare system in Guyana.

Equipment received include adjustable hospital beds, patient care kits, and diagnostic equipment which are valued at US$33,000. These items are expected to deliver daily care to patients at all hospitals within the region.

US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch

Minister Anthony noted that through these generous donations, Guyana has partnered with several US institutions namely, the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and Mount Sinai.

Additionally, the health ministry will be benefitting from Cardiovascular and Oncology services locally, a well-strengthened primary and secondary healthcare service, and an improved treatment for chronic diseases across the country.

Linden Hospital Complex to undergo infrastructural improvements, as equipment donated by the US Embassy

This, Dr Anthony said will be made possible through collaboration with Mount Sinai.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, who handed over the items iterated her government’s commitment to continued support towards Guyana and building strong partnerships .

To this end, the ambassador highlighted that since 2020, the US Government has donated over 350,000 doses of vaccines and provided technical assistance for a strategic messaging campaign, to encourage preventative habits and overcome vaccine hesitancy. It has also developed nineteen (19) Public Service Announcements to reach over 700,000 people within Guyana, among many other contributions to the Health Sector.

Linden Hospital Complex to undergo infrastructural improvements, as equipment donated by the US Embassy

Deputy Mayor, Mr Wayneright Bethune; Regional Chairman, Mr Derron Adams, Regional Vice Chairman, Mr Mark Goring, Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr Gregory Harris, Deputy Regional Health Officer, Dr Kenisha Samuels, Commander ‘F’ Division, Mr Hugh Winter, Chairman of the Regional Health Committee, Mr. Morris King, Regional Executive Officer (REO), Mr Dwight John and other officials from the Linden Hospital Complex were present at the handing over ceremony.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

