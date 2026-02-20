Linden-Mabura highway 65% complete as works accelerate toward 2026 finish

The Linden–Mabura Highway road project has reached 65 per cent completion, signalling a major step in reshaping transportation links across the region.

Eighty-five kilometres of the final asphalt layer are now complete, and all initial clearing and grubbing works have been finished.

Drone shot of works on the Linden/Mabura road project

According to a recent report by the Ministry of Public Works, construction teams are currently focused on heavy structural engineering, paving and the installation of safety features along the corridor. Road surface works have also accelerated.

Contractor, Álya Construtora, has already laid 88 kilometres of asphaltic binder course, alongside the 85 kilometres of final wearing course already completed.

The road’s structural foundation is also well advanced, with 90 kilometres of base course and 98 kilometres of sub-base finished. Sub-grade preparation continues to support the remaining sub-base works.

Presentation on the progress of the Linden/Mabura road project

Drainage infrastructure, critical to the road’s long-term durability, is progressing steadily. Thus far, more than 22 kilometres of drainage works have been completed, with a further 18 kilometres under construction.

Bridge construction is also advancing with bypasses completed at chainages 75+768 and 115+248 to maintain traffic flow. Excavation for piling has been completed at one site and is ongoing at the second.

Structural safety testing, including Pile Driving Analyser and Pile Integrity Testing, has been successfully carried out on all test piles.

Following official clearance, preparatory work for concrete piles has begun at the bridge located at 75+768.

Work is also continuing on minor and box culverts at several strategic locations to strengthen water management along the route.

As major sections of the highway near completion, attention has turned to road safety and finishing works.

Thirty kilometres of roadway have been pre-marked, with permanent road markings now being applied. A total of 158 vertical traffic signs have been installed.

Some 509 turnouts have been completed, while 4.5 kilometres of kerbs and medians on both sides of the roadway are now in place, adding structure and visual definition to completed sections.

Once completed, the critical road network will serve more than 50,000 Guyanese, transporting goods from the coast to hinterland communities.

Construction work is expected to be completed within the revised deadline of August 23, 2026.