Linden ‘One Guyana’ Easter Fest hailed a success

The scenic Blue Lake in Region Ten came alive on Easter Monday as thousands gathered for the much-anticipated ‘One Guyana’ Easter Fest, hosted by the government.

Families from across the region converged in a display of unity, while the skies above were filled with colourful kites of all shapes and sizes, some of which were gifted to children upon entry.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips and Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, alongside participants of the One Guyana Easter Fest cooking competition

The festivities extended beyond the skies to the water, with kayaking adding a dose of adventure for thrill-seekers.

The event also featured a vibrant cooking competition, various games, and family-friendly activities.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, who was present at the event, hailed the festivities a success in fostering unity.

“I am extremely pleased that the PPP/C government’s One Guyana in Linden at the Blue Lakes was a huge success. The turnout was massive, participation was fantastic.

People from across the length and breadth of the region gathered here as one big family, celebrating Easter, interacting with each other, and engaging each other under the banner One Guyana,” he said.

One Guyana Easter Fest hosted at the Blue Lake, Region Ten

He also highlighted the deeper significance of the event, describing it as a declaration of hope for a more inclusive and united nation.

“We [government] want unity, we want oneness, we want togetherness, we want to live together as brothers and sisters. We want to see a Guyana where everybody is equal, where everybody is treated fairly, and that is what the PPP/C government is promoting,” the minister posited.

As the event drew to a close, Minister Edghill was joined by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, to present cash prizes and trophies to the winning teams of the One Guyana Easter Fest cooking competition.

Kayaking at the One Guyana Easter Fest

