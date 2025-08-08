Linden Town Clerk commends swift disaster-response of Gov’t

Town Clerk of Linden Lennox Gasper has commended the government for its swift intervention in response to the recent disaster that struck Linden.

On Wednesday, Aug. 6, several residents in Silvertown, First, Second and Third Alley and Wismar were adversely affected by a flash flood induced by torrential rainfall.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips sprang to action. Accompanied by a team from the Civil Defence Commission, he visited the affected areas to conduct an initial assessment of the damage caused by the flooding. And, they did not arrive empty-handed.

The prime minister’s team distributed relief hampers and sanitation supplies to ensure the affected residents were able to disinfect their living areas.

With the government’s actions, Town Clerk Gasper was happy that township residents got the support they needed from the central government.

During an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Gasper thanked the Prime Minister and the Civil Defence Commission, particularly for the speed with which they mobilised relief efforts in response to the floods.

Gasper is convinced that “This quick response not only brought much-needed assistance but also hope to the people of Linden during a challenging time.” He further stated that “It is a testament to the commitment of our government to stand by its citizens in times of crisis.”

The response of the prime minister and the CDC underscores the importance that has been placed on providing relief for citizens affected by natural disasters.