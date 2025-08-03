Linden’s education sector receiving significant advancements thus far – Roberts

With general and regional elections just less than a month away, the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic has taken its campaign to the mining town of Linden.

Speaking at a rally at Lieu-Ken-Pen Square in Wismar, Linden, teacher and PPP/C candidate, Nikita Roberts, endorsed President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali for a second term.

Addressing the gathering, Roberts stated that Guyana’s education sector has received significant advancements under the Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led government.

PPP/C Candidate Nikita Roberts

These advancements saw enhanced training for teachers, improved infrastructure, and access to quality education.

“I believe President Irfaan Ali’s dedication to education will continue to shape the future of our nation,” Roberts stated.

Roberts affirmed that President Ali is a leader whose policies are people-centred. She said the administration demonstrates commitment to good governance while praising President Ali’s trustworthiness and advocacy for love and unity.

“As a multiethnic leader, he represents all Guyanese. Whether you’re an African, a Chinese, Portuguese, Amerindian, European or mixed heritage individual, he is for all Guyanese,” she stated.

The crowd at the PPP/C’s rally on Sunday in Linden

Roberts made a clarion call for all to vote PPP/C on September 1 to continue building a better Guyana.

In the case of Region Ten, two new secondary schools are under construction at Wairuni and Hururu.

One thousand students are slated to benefit from the new $2.6B Christianburg-Wismar Secondary School.

Apart from the necessary educational infrastructure, the government is also ensuring that access to quality education is provided, with 384 teachers trained in Region Ten in four years.