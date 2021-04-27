LIVES WILL CHANGE – Manickchand

–Mibicuri and Yakusari residents sign up for GOAL Scholarships

Residents of Mibicuri and Yakusari in Region Six began their application process today to pursue one of the many programmes offered under the 20,000 Scholarships Programme.

The First Lady, Her Excellency Mrs. Arya Ali, the Honourable Minister of Education Priya Manickchand and the Honourable Minister of Public Service Sonia Parag were at the Black Bush Polder Secondary School and the Yakusari Primary School today for community outreaches on the scholarship programme.

First Lady, Her Excellency, Mrs. Arya Ali (centre) flanked by the Honourable Minister of Education Priya Manickchand (left) and the Minister of Public Service Sonia Parag (right) during today’s outreach exercise

This Government of Guyana initiative is being executed by the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) which was established by the Ministry of Education. The Ministry of Education has the responsibility of managing the academic and technical aspects of the program while the Public Service Ministry will award the scholarships to eligible Guyanese.

Minister Manickchand delivering remarks during today’s outreach

During today’s visit to the two communities, Minister Manickchand told residents that through this initiative, “lives will change”. She said that her Government commits to taking services to communities that will change the lives of all Guyanese regardless of ethnicity, geographical location, socio-economic status or political persuasion.

She said that after assuming office in August 2020, there has been active communication with several countries through diplomats, Ministries of Education and Universities to provide programs that Guyanese can pursue online.

Minister Manickchand assisting a Yakusari resident with her application today while at the Yakusari Primary School

She said that the programmes being offered by the five universities that have thus far been engaged will come at no cost to Guyanese and will be funded using the state’s resources to prioritize education. Minister Manickchand advised that if persons do not qualify for any of the courses, there is an upgrading course being offered that will allow persons to qualify for other courses after completion.

Minister Manickchand said that GOAL is going to be in existence for at least the next five years and the Government of Guyana will deliver more than 20,000 scholarships in that period.

Education Minister Priya Manickchand engaging teachers on the opportunities available to them through the programmes offered under the scholarship programme

Further, she said that the GOAL initiative was designed cognizant of the challenges regarding internet access and noted that these programs will require minimum internet and the lack of same should not be a deterrent as arrangements are being made to have successful applicants access material and complete their work.

On that note, the Education Minister said that before the end of next week, an assessment will be done in the Polders to determine how internet access can be provided so that all services online can be accessed.

Residents of Mibicuri filling out their GOAL application forms

She added that the communities were chosen for such an activity because the First Lady believes that communities that do not benefit from such programmes should be given the opportunity. While at the two schools, First Lady, H.E Mrs. Arya Ali engaged residents on various issues to know how best they can be assisted.

Meanwhile, Minister Parag told residents to, ” grab this opportunity.” With education being a priority for the Government, she said that they must provide pathways to educational advancement to Guyanese. She said that awardees of scholarships will not be bound by any contractual obligations upon completion of their respective programmes.

The Public Service Minister said that rather, awardees will be asked to perform forms of community service. She explained that her Ministry will determine who is awarded a scholarship while the Ministry of Education will facilitate the application and acceptance of interested persons into the various programmes.

The five universities that have come on board so far with GOAL to offer online programmes are the University of the West Indies Open Campus, the University of the Southern Caribbean (USC), the University of Applied Sciences (IUBH), the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and the JAIN “Deemed To Be” University. Persons can apply on by visiting: www.goal.edu.gy.