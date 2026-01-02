Local bank account requirement

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) hereby gives notice that, pursuant to its regulatory and supervisory authority, all miners and stakeholders are required to maintain a local bank account as a mandatory condition for the processing, access, and/or renewal of permits and licences.

All persons who have not previously submitted their banking information to the Commission are hereby required to do so on or before 31 January 2026.

Any person who is not currently the holder of a bank account is required to take immediate steps to regularize this matter. In furtherance of this requirement, the Ministry of Natural Resources shall collaborate with the banking sector to facilitate outreach exercises in Mahdia, Puruni, and Matthew’s Ridge, during which authorised representatives of banking institutions will assist with the establishment of personal bank accounts.

A further notice shall be issued advising of the dates and times of such outreach activities.

Non-compliance with this requirement will affect the processing, issuance, or renewal of licences and/or permits.

Commissioner, Guyana Geology & Mines Commission.