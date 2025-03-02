Local Gov’t commission to be established soon – Dr Jagdeo

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo says the government is committed to appointing members of the Local Government Commission, and will do so at the soonest.

He made this remark during his weekly press conference with media operatives Thursday last, at his party’s headquarters in Georgetown.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

That is why Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton has been written to for a nominee to be submitted, in keeping with legal requirements outlined in the Local Government Commission Act of 2013, Dr Jagdeo pointed out.

Dr Jagdeo informed media operatives that Norton may have already submitted his nominee and it is now left for nominations to be made at the ministerial level. Subsequently, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali will make the appointments.

“…it’s the desire of the government to get a Local Government Commission in place … I anticipate it will be done shortly,” he stated.

The PPP general secretary highlighted that the appointment of the commission is crucial, especially in light of visible plots by opposition operatives to abuse the local government system.

He explained further, that “They may be trying to put more pressure on people with the hope that they would blame the government and then result in more favorable view of APNU/AFC in the electoral process.”

According to the Local Government Commission Act, seven members must be appointed to the constitutional body. This commission is tasked with dealing with human resource issues and other issues involving the local democratic organs as specified in the Constitution.

