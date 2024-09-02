Lusignan, Coldingen access roads undergo urgent repairs

Urgent repairs are being conducted on the Lusignan and Coldingen, East Coast Demerara main access roads to address severe damage and restore safe passage for commuters.

During a site inspection on Saturday, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, stated that the repairs are necessary due to significant deterioration caused by heavy-laden trucks involved in large-scale housing developments along the East Coast of Demerara corridor.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill engages residents of Lusignan, East Coast Demerara

The minister also acknowledged that despite clear instructions and detailed maps provided by the Ministry of Housing and Water, many drivers deviated from the designated routes.

This resulted in extensive damage to key thoroughfares, including the Lusignan, Enterprise, and Coldingen access roads.

In response to the situation, contractors have been working late into the night to expedite repairs, especially with the reopening of schools in mind.

Ongoing restorative works on Lusignan road, East Coast Demerara

The minister emphasised that swift action is being taken to fill large craters and smooth out bulges and indentations in the roads.

Effective immediately, all truck drivers are required to use the main road and avoid the Railway Embankment.

The minister noted that the continued use of this corridor by heavy trucks has repeatedly damaged bridges, causing significant disruption to both infrastructure and the daily lives of residents.

“This situation has now become untenable, as the continued use of these bridges by heavy trucks is not only damaging the infrastructure but also adversely affecting the lives of residents and other road users”, the minister said.

Ongoing restorative works on Lusignan road, East Coast Demerara

The directive does not apply to smaller vehicles such as canters, buses, and cars.

The minister also noted that the police are cooperating with the ministry to enforce the new route requirements and ensure that truck drivers adhere to the prescribed lanes agreed upon by the housing ministry.

