Mabaruma communities urged to focus on sustainable investments

Villages in the Mabaruma sub-district were called on to look beyond short-term gains and invest in projects that will create revenue for the village economy.

The call was issued by the Minister of Housing, Collin Croal, who also holds parliamentary oversight of Region One (Barima-Waini), during a recent outreach held in several riverine communities in the Mabaruma sub-district.

He made these remarks in response to several villages using their resources to purchase assets such as boats and outboard engines to support schools and other services.

However, he stressed that communities should also think beyond immediate needs and invest in projects that will create sustainable livelihoods for future generations.

“Be creative,” he urged, stating that, “Because you have relevant economic-type projects you can embark on in your village.”

Minister Croal also updated residents on the government’s ongoing and upcoming programmes, among them, the transportation grant and Christmas cash grants aimed at easing daily living costs.

“You can rest assured, a People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government mean you have a government that is committed and will deliver,” he affirmed.

He encouraged residents to take care of their assets and continue working together to make full use of the opportunities provided through government support.

Accompanying Minister Croal were Regional Vice Chairman Paul Pierre, Regional Executive Officer Mr. Sewchand, and other technical officers who engaged with residents to identify additional areas for development.