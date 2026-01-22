Mabura Health Centre opens with new staff quarters

As part of the government’s ongoing efforts to expand and strengthen healthcare delivery across Guyana, the Mabura Health Centre and adjacent staff quarters in Region Ten were officially commissioned last Friday.

The commissioning now marks a significant step in ensuring all regions have equitable access to quality healthcare services.

The newly commissioned Mabura Health Centre

The newly constructed $54 million Mabura Health Centre is fully staffed and equipped to provide essential primary healthcare services to residents of Mabura and surrounding communities.

The facility will enhance access to medical care, offering a range of services, including outpatient care, maternal and child health services, basic emergency care, and health education programmes that support preventive healthcare and early intervention.

Residents at the commissioning ceremony of the new Mabura Health Centre

A building to accommodate staff, valued at $30 million, was also commissioned to provide safe, comfortable accommodation for healthcare workers and is expected to improve staff retention and ensure the consistent presence of medical personnel at the centre.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony, speaking at the commissioning of the new health centre

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony stated that the Mabura Health Centre will play a critical role in saving lives, especially in responding to accidents and medical emergencies in the area.

“What we are trying to do is something extraordinary. We want to ensure that the same services accessible on the coastland are also accessible in the hinterland,” the minister said.

Dr Anthony also highlighted that telemedicine services will soon be introduced at the facility, allowing patients to benefit from specialist consultations and advanced medical support without having to travel long distances.

Additionally, opportunities will be created for residents interested in pursuing nursing and other healthcare training programmes, further strengthening the human resource capacity within Region Ten.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony, along with residents and staff participating in the ribbon cutting

The commissioning of the new facility forms part of the government’s integrated strategy to modernise healthcare infrastructure, enhance working conditions for healthcare workers, and improve access to quality healthcare services nationwide.