Mackenzie-Wismar River Bridge is 72.8 per cent complete

Traffic congestion and lengthy delays will soon be a thing of the past for Lindeners, as construction on the new US$35 million Mackenzie-Wismar River Bridge is advancing swiftly.

The 220-metre-long precast concrete bridge’s overall physical progress is 72.8 per cent complete.

According to a recent update provided by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, the landmark project is well ahead of its schedule.

Ongoing works on the Mackenzie-Wismar River Bridge

Contractor, China Railway Construction (Caribbean) Co. Ltd has managed to complete the construction and installation of all eight precast anti-collision beams on Pier Three, following the chipping of over-poured concrete at the pile heads.

For context, a pier is a vertical structure, usually made of concrete or steel, that supports the spans of a bridge and transfers the load down into the foundation. They are numbered (Pier One, Pier Two, Pier Three) for identification during construction.

All other works on Piers One, Two, Four, Five and Six are also completed.

Remaining works involve the fabrication of precast girders for spans one, two and three.

At span one, 20 per cent of the precast girders are completed, while on span two, 23 per cent are completed.

However, at span three, only 10 per cent of the precast girders have been fabricated.

Once complete, the new Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge will be a Prestressed Post-Tensioned Concrete Box Girder Bridge.

It will facilitate four lanes of vehicular traffic, two barrier-separated pedestrian walkways and allow for the uninterrupted passage of hopper barges.

Importantly, the bridge will enhance connectivity and efficiency in Region Ten, positioning it as a key player in international commerce and economic growth.