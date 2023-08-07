Mahdia CoI members to be sworn in before weekend – President Ali

Members of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the tragic fire that destroyed the female dormitory of the Mahdia Secondary School in Region Eight are slated to be sworn in before the end of this week.

This was disclosed by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on the sidelines of an event hosted at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Monday.

He said the names of the commissioners are currently being finalised.

“I’m intending to name the complete complement of the CoI numbers before the end of this week and have them sworn in before the end of this week,” he told media operatives.

In June, the head of state announced the appointment of Major General (Ret’d) Joseph Singh to lead the inquiry.

On May 22, a devastating fire tore through the Mahdia Secondary School Girls’ Dormitory leading to the tragic loss of 20 lives. Subsequently, President Ali announced the initiation of the CoI to probe the causes and circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Apart from the inquiry, the government has implemented a host of measures in keeping with its commitment to lend continuous support to the affected families and communities.

