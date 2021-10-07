Mahdia communities to get improved water supply

Several communities in the town of Mahdia, Region Eight are expected to receive enhanced water services, following the completion of a well, which is currently being dug by the Ministry of Housing and Water.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, MP updated residents of Campbelltown during a recent visit there.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, MP

Residents of Campbelltown, Micobie, and other communities had raised concerns about the water supply.

“The government’s position is that everyone must get water….so we have to fix that problem as people need water since it is an essential element, and we cannot exist without it so it is something that we have to sort out as quickly as possible,” the Local Government Minister noted.

Minister Dharamlall said while he understands their frustration, he hopes they exercise patience as the issue is being rectified.

Currently, 200 of the 250 households within the community receive water directly to their homes.

The Minister promised to provide the necessary support through the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) to ensure other residents receive water directly to their homes. This will be done once a comprehensive feasibility study is carried out.

“The only condition I have to this commitment is that the elderly are the first to benefit from this, and then, everyone else who needs this assistance.”

The initiative is in keeping with the government’s commitment of bridging the gap between coastland and hinterland.

Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Regional Technician, Trevor Poole

The Guyana Water Incorporated’s (GWI), Regional Technician, Trevor Poole said the community is currently experiencing a dry season which makes it difficult to provide them with the amount needed to serve all residents.

The situation has led to the company providing Campbelltown with gravity fed water from Sambora creek. Poole explained that the community had once benefitted from a 24-hour water supply, however, this changed about two years ago, after the well began experiencing problems.

A section of the residents from Campbelltown during the community meeting

“At this time, the GWI staff is working around the clock and even though, we are having dry season we are trying to ensure that we can at least cover some percentage of the areas so that you guys can get even if it is low pressure temporarily until we can get systems in place,” he explained.

The company’s technical team will visit the region by mid-October to assess the water system.