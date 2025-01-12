Mahdia residents’ embrace restorative justice initiative

Residents of Mahdia, Campbelltown, El Paso, Micobie, and outlying areas in Region Eight, learned about restorative justice and the government’s plan to implement the doctrine nationwide.

An awareness session was held at the Campbelltown Benab on Saturday, spearheaded by the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai and Director of the Restorative Justice Centre, William Orrin Boston were also present.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai delivers remarks at the session

The restorative justice initiative is focused on rehabilitating offenders through a process of reconciliation with their victims and the community at large.

Campbelltown resident, Lillian Gouveia Henry, said the programme is a positive change from the constant cycle of petty crimes.

She said she looks forward to the imminent training sessions so that she too can play a role in implementing the doctrine.

“This is new to me, but so far, I have learned what should be done in certain cases. Sometimes these things happen and we don’t look into them, but from what I learned today, I see a different way to get justice. I think it would make a difference in this region, especially in small communities,” Henry opined.

Young Emanuel Gilkes believes that restorative justice is exactly what is needed to address the surges of crime in remote areas.

“Most of the offences committed here are minor, so if there is a system in place that deals with that and prevents individuals who commit these offences from having to be processed with the other serious crimes, it would be very helpful,” he told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Emanuel Gilkes

Pastor Jagat Jacob noted that the work of the recently opened Mahdia Magistrates’ Court will complement the constructive approach of restorative justice.

Jacob expressed enthusiasm for helping to facilitate the reintegration of perpetrators into society and repairing the harm they’ve caused to their victims and members of their community.

“This is good because it is not just the legal minds that will be involved, but also people from the religious society and community leaders would also been involved in trying to curb crime and also to restore justice for the perpetrators and the victims,” Pastor Jacob said.

Pastor Jagat Jacob

AG Nandlall lamented that the punitive components of punishment for crimes such as flogging, hard labour and execution, have proven ineffective in the past.

Consequently, the world is seeking to employ newer initiatives focused on rehabilitation and reformation, both of which are pillars of restorative justice.

AG Nandlall explained that restorative justice is now a formal part of Guyana’s legal system.

“The experts have said, work with them, rehabilitate them, reform them, so that when they come out of prison, they come out better. Or better yet, in appropriate cases, don’t even send them to prison. Work with them on the outside,” he said.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC

The goal is to avoid the cycle of recidivism, prevent a cluttering the justice system and address the root causes that lead a person down the path of crime.

“Another important ingredient of restorative justice is that it allows for the perpetrator and the victim to be brought together and mediate between them, to find out what is the problem and try to solve that problem. Perhaps it’s an apology that is required. Sometimes compensation is what is required, and if the victim gets compensation, and then they shake hands, sometimes the bad blood would go away,” the legal affairs minister elaborated.

Restorative justice only applies to a few minor offences which can be dealt with at a community level and allow for direct rehabilitative intervention.

This year, approximately 274 individuals underwent comprehensive training in the restorative justice programme. The training sessions included magistrates, Amerindian village leaders, prison and probation officers, educators, and members of civil society.

