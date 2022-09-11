Mainstay/Whyaka included in Guyana’s development – President Ali

Residents of Mainstay/Whyaka were assured that they will not be left out of Guyana’s development story.

Assurance was also given that government will make the necessary investments to build the productive capacity of the Region Two community.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the commitment as he addressed those gathered for the Heritage Village Day celebrations.

“We have been working on a national development plan that looks at the advantages of competitiveness of each of those communities and then to work on creating the investment and the infrastructure to support the development of your comparative advantage,” the president explained.

He pointed out that for most of the year, tourism has been booming in Region Two, noting that most, if not all the available rooms in the region have been booked. President Ali said the government will be making the requisite investment to further boost tourism in the region which will see Mainstay/Whyaka benefitting.

“Minister of Tourism will be working with you on an extensive programme to provide the training, to provide the certification and to help with the upgrade of facilities to support a strong sustainable and resilient tourism industry,” President Ali stated.

Some $450 million was announced by President Ali for the construction of roads in Mainstay/Whyaka and Capoey. An investment of $3 million was also made to improve the quality of water the community receives.

Young people, the head of statesaid, must play an active role in the development.

“We are now working to have not only call centres but the whole innovation industry. We are working on having the whole innovation industry expanded in this region so we can create higher paying jobs and more technical jobs,” he related.

Residents were informed that they will benefit from the government’s 30,000 solar energy project set to come on stream early next year.

“There is absolutely no other way but to build this country on a common platform of equitable development. That is a hallmark of this government, equity and ensuring the entire population is lifted,” the president told residents.

Only recently, $3 billion was approved through a supplementary budget to improve the lives of Amerindians countrywide.

President Dr Irfaan Ali addressing residents at the Mainstay/Whyaka Heritage Village celebration

