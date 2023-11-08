Major infrastructural projects in pipeline for Tobago, other Region One villages

With several infrastructural undertakings set for the Mabaruma sub-district, Region One, some $2.4 million will be invested for the rehabilitation of the main access bridge to Tobago Village.

This was recently disclosed by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during the solar panel distribution in the region.

As a direct result of the government’s interventions, Minister Croal said Tobago and other communities are being transformed.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal addressing residents in Region One

“Tobago in itself, from when we have started to where we are at now has come a long way. Little by little we have developed this place. You have benefitted from government’s grants, regional intervention, and policies which ensured development for all,” Minister Croal emphasised.

The village will also benefit from an improved level of water supply, with the drilling of more wells and expansion of the water distribution network.

“You are being serviced from the Wainaina system, which also services Wauna. At Wauna, we have drilled a new well there [and] they are currently developing it. Before the end of the month, we will be commissioning that. When that starts, it means that the Wainaina system will come back this way,” he explained.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal interacting with residents

More developments will be undertaken in the community as a result of the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) funds, presidential grants, and other investments. From the carbon credits, Tobago Village alone received $12 million.

As part of the $3 billion investment for all hinterland villages which was announced by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali last year, Tobago received some $6 million.

Last Saturday, the village also benefitted from the distribution of 48 solar systems at a cost of some $2.9 million.

Importantly, Minister Croal highlighted that the Ministry of Public Works will be signing contracts to execute four major projects in Mabaruma, at a cost of approximately $650 million.

Another $1.7 billion contract will be signed for the construction of roads in the region.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley noted that Koberimo Village will also benefit from road infrastructure and a new well in 2024.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

