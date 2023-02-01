Major road maintenance, bridge construction projects for Region Three

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development will be executing a number of major road maintenance and bridge construction projects in Region Three (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara) this year.

Minister, Nigel Dharamlall said residents can expect new and improved road infrastructure in various areas, including the Leonora Old Housing Scheme, Zeelugt North, Uitvlugt, Meten-Meer-Zorg, Anna Catherina, Vergenoegen, Crane, and Goed Fortuin.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall

The minister was on Wednesday being questioned about a $95 million allocation for road maintenance, in the Parliamentary Committee of Supply.

He said the fund will also go towards procuring road building materials to ensure the success of the projects.

One of the significant developments residents can expect is the construction of a reinforced concrete bridge at the Leonora Hospital, which will provide a new access to the health facility.

Bridges will also be established at Centre Street, Uitvlugt; La Bagatelle, Leguan; and Belle Vue Squatting Area.

In addition to road construction, the ministry is also procuring four 25 horse power outboard engines for the primary schools at Fort Island, Saxacalli Primary, and Hogg Island. Students from Bonasika are also expected to benefit from the initiative.

The government is also purchasing two 32-seater buses to help with transporting of school children along the west coast and west bank.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has committed to purchasing another bus specifically for special needs school children and according to the minister, the vehicle will also be procured.

“We are a caring government, we know what is required to run the country and how to take care of our children,” the minister stated.

The ministry’s extensive road construction and infrastructure improvement programme is proof of the government’s commitment to its citizens, Minister Dharamlall stated.

