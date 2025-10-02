Major roads, bridges to be completed within 3-4 years

Guyana is improving its infrastructure, with the government planning to finish major projects like roads and bridges in the next three to four years.

This point was underscored by His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during an impromptu inspection on the $192 million East Coast Road Improvement project on Wednesday.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali inspects ongoing works on the East Coast road improvement project

Over the past five years, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Administration delivered the most transformative infrastructural development in Guyana’s history.

This momentum will continue as outlined in its 2025 manifesto.

Standing on the new four-lane Hope Bridge, President Ali stated that the Sheriff Street to Mahaica Road upgrade will extend to Rosignol, Region Five, as designs are nearly complete for the next phase of development.

“As soon as that final report is submitted, we move to the next phase of contracting parties to get that project done,” he noted in brief remarks.

Meanwhile, negotiations are in the advanced stage for the construction of a new four-lane Berbice River Bridge, with a similar design to the new Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB).

On Sunday, President Ali himself will commission the spectacular US$260 million cable-stayed bridge, replacing the ageing floating structure and ushering in safer, faster, and more efficient connectivity for thousands of daily commuters.

A night view of the new Demerara Harbour Bridge

Additionally, the expansion of the New Amsterdam to Moleson Creek roadway has already been awarded and is in progress.

President Ali said that talks are also continuing with Suriname on the Corentyne River Bridge, which President Ali hopes will be decided by late next year.

This would not only boost trade but also support new housing and commercial growth in Moleson Creek and surrounding areas.

The head of state pointed to other major works, including the full rehabilitation of the Linden–Soesdyke Highway.

Construction continues on the Linden–Mabura Hill road, with a proposal for the Kupukari Bridge under review, which will eliminate the long hours that Guyanese wait for a pontoon to cross over into Region Nine.

President Ali stated that roadworks are progressing for the Crane to Parika to Goshen, which will deliver a higher level of connectivity.

Construction on the Sandhills, Bonasika, and Makouria bridges is nearly finished, creating direct links between Regions Three, Four, Seven, Eight, Nine, and Ten.

“The entire infrastructure, national infrastructure, will be fully integrated, “President Ali said, adding, “I would say within three and a half to four years, we should have all of those projects being completed.”

These new developments will unlock hundreds of thousands of acres of land for agriculture, housing, and industrial development.