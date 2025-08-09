MARAD investigates fatal boat collision in Aruka River

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) is investigating a fatal accident that occurred in the Aruka River, Region One, on Friday, August 8, 2025.

The incident claimed the life of 20-year-old Ken Wells, a farmer from Barima River. His sister, Loraine Wells, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Preliminary reports indicate that a 150-horsepower wooden boat, captained by 20-year-old Tirisa Allen, collided with a 15-horsepower balahoo, which was transporting seven passengers and captained by Andrea Albert.

It was further reported that at approximately 15:00 hrs., Allen was about five minutes steaming time from the Kumaka Waterfront, en-route to Imbitero, when a heavy rainfall resulted in restricted visibility. The balahoo was reportedly spotted about 15 metres but collision avoidance manoeuvre was unsuccessful and the vessels collided.

Allen reportedly rendered assistance, and all occupants were retrieved from the water. They were subsequently taken to the Mabaruma Hospital at around 15:27 hrs, where Ken Wells was pronounced dead on arrival.

Further details are pending and MARAD urges all boat operators to strictly observe the collision regulations when traveling on the water.