MARAD takes safety campaign to Regions Three and Seven

The communities of Fort Island and Aliki along the Essequibo River have undergone a thorough session on Maritime Safety: safety while traversing the rivers and overall responsibility while operating both large and smaller vessels.

This is in keeping with the Maritime Administration Department’s continued efforts on promoting Maritime Safety. On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, during the session, officials also focused on categories of vessels to be licenced or registered, age requirement for licenced boat captains, enforcement of fines, unscrupulous speedboat operators, and consideration for the cost of licences for vessels transporting produce from communities.

Residents, especially boat operators who welcomed the session and urged that such be continued, were also given the opportunity to make recommendations to MARAD, on ways to improve safety on the waterways.

The initiative is in line with Government’s quest to improve safety practices in the local maritime sector, which has been emphasised by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, who has urged the safety of all persons on board every departing vessel.

The MARAD team will conclude this segment of their safety awareness campaign in Region Seven on Friday.

