Massara Village gets $2.5M pool to boost tourism, host swimming competitions

Massara Village in Region Nine will significantly benefit from a spanking new $2.5 million pool, which was procured from supplemental funding in 2022.

In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Friday, Toshao of the village, Lenny Moses, said the need for the pool came after the village was tasked with hosting the schools’ swimming competitions.

“Funds for this project came from the supplementary budget. So, some time last year all Indigenous leaders were in Georgetown and we were asked to submit priority projects based on issues that were raised…and so I submitted a pool for my priority project,” he related.

Since its construction, the pool has been used for the inter-school championships between the villages of Massara and Yakarinta.

The 25 m X 20 m pool which took approximately over a month to be constructed will also be used to foster tourism in the region.

“This pool was constructed in our sports complex. So, after this, it will be handed over to the sports club of which I am also the vice chairman. So, our next step is to move on to a tourism-based platform and so this pool will be a part of our package,” the Toshao explained.

Currently, lights are being installed around the pool while stalls and seating arrangements are expected to be installed soon.

Plans are also underway to host various programmes during the evenings to create a conducive and relaxing environment for visitors.

“It was quite expensive to do this project which is a first of its kind for the region. So, as the business grows then we will be able to do more and build more infrastructures to further enhance the poolside,” Moses related.

Further, the Toshao expressed his gratitude to the government for providing the funding.

In July 2022 during the National Toshaos Council Conference, President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali had announced that a $3 billion supplementary budget would be presented in the National Assembly to further aid in the financial support of Amerindian communities.

