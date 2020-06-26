M&CC announces expansion of rates and taxes

Latest update June 25th, 2020 8:48 PM
Jun 25, 2020 Government, Ministry of Communities, News
DPI, Guyana, Thursday, June 25, 2020
The Georgetown Mayor and City Council today announced that it will be expanding tax relief for individuals and businesses in keeping with the Council’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Mayor, His Worship Pandit Ubraj Narine said the Municipality has also decided not to charge interest on the General rates and taxes for 2020 only, commencing from June 22 to December 2020.
“While the Mayor and City Council of Georgetown has offered the tax relief/waiver on the interest for General Rates and Taxes for the year 2020, interest for the previous years remain unchanged,” Mayor Narine said in a press statement.
Ratepayers are encouraged to take advantage of the waiver on the interest for General Rates and Taxes, for the year 2020. For further information, members of the public are encouraged to contact the office of the Town Clerk via telephone number 226- 7717.
