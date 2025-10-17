Medex programme bridging gaps in healthcare

Since the introduction of the Medex programme in Guyana, healthcare workers have delivered optimal care to every Guyanese, ensuring that efficient and quality healthcare services reach even the most remote, riverine, and hinterland communities.

Chief for Medex-Regional Health Services Division, Carleen Howard-Mohabir

Speaking on the Ministry of Health’s ‘Health Matters‘ programme on Thursday, Chief for Medex-Regional Health Services Division, Carleen Howard-Mohabir, stated that 50 per cent of the medexes are employed in the hinterland communities.

The Medex programme in Guyana is celebrating 48 years.

According to Howard-Mohabir, these medical professionals are changing lives, particularly with the intervention of technology in the healthcare system.

Telemedicine, for example, is a new feature that is able to reach and care for patients in very remote communities. This system allows healthcare workers to consult and receive assistance from senior professionals in the city on matters they are unable to independently resolve.

With October being breast cancer month, Medex plays an important role in raising public awareness.

Howard-Mohabir said it is important that medical practitioners engage patients who happen to be visiting health facilities during the month of October.

She encouraged more individuals to be trained in the programme to equip Guyana with a strong human capacity.