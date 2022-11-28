Medical practitioners to receive three CME credits at HIV/STI conference

Medical practitioners involved with administering treatment to persons living with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) or Sexually Transmitted Infections can receive three (3) Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits at the first HIV/STI Conference.

Health Minister, Hon. Dr Frank Anthony

The event is slated for December 4 at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).



CMEs are educational activities that serve to maintain, develop, or increase the knowledge, skills, professional performance, and relationships a physician uses to provide services to patients, the public, and the profession.



Medical professionals must have 12 CME credits before registering with the Medical Council of Guyana.



Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony speaking during Monday’s COVID-19 update urged medical practitioners to attend the conference.



“For medical doctors who will be attending, those persons who come to the conference, they will be able to get three CME credits. So, we’d like to see doctors attend, nurses, other health care professionals and persons with a general interest in HIV medicine,” Dr Anthony relaTed.



These practitioners will be given updates on Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) and updated treatment guidelines for HIV and the management of patients living with HIV.





The management of Tuberculosis will also be discussed at the conference.

Dr Anthony stated, “We have several persons with expertise and experiences in these areas who would be talking about the various topics.” Two international experts from the United States-based Mayo Clinic will be attending the one-day conference to discuss HIV medicine evolution, while an expert from the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) will be presenting on STI medicine.



An update on the PrEP will be given by an expert from the Pan Caribbean Partnership against HIV/AIDS(PANCAP) and the Programme Manager of the National Aids Programme Secretariat (NAPS) will deliver presentations as well.



This event is being hosted in observance of World Aids Day 2022 under the theme ‘Equalise’, which is held annually on December 1.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

