Melanie North to benefit from major road works as $226.6M in contracts signed

Major relief will be provided to the residents of Melanie North, East Coast Demerara, with the signing of 19 contracts worth $226.6 million to rehabilitate roads.

The road works, which measure 1.7 kilometres with 12 to 14 widths will be rehabilitated in concrete roads, and are slated to be completed in two to three months.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar

The roadworks, which will start shortly, are a direct result of Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, during a community meeting in July.

During the simple contract signing on Thursday at Melanie North, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar urged the contractors to honour their contractual obligations.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar interacting with residents

“I am asking all of you to make sure that when you start to work, you plan your work properly…Make sure that you put those arrangements in place…Your mobilisation advances are for you to mobilise and get the work done.”

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Vladim Persaud along with a contractor during the contact signing

The minister further advised the contractors to be respectful towards the residents in the community.

The government is undertaking various mechanisms to provide Guyanese with employment opportunities.

A contractor signing a contract

“The other thing I am asking contractors to do is if you can get labour from the community, please hire people from the community…So that people from the community are part and parcel of the ownership of the road. The children who play on the road and their family who walk on the road will use the pride with a sense of pride,” Minister Indar emphasised.

Some of the contractors

Approximately 300 roads along the East Coast corridor are being constructed.

Minister Indar highlighted that roads have been constructed in Foulis, Enterprise, Non Pariel, while 13 roads were constructed in Melanie.

Residents at the contract signing at Melanie North

Contracts were awarded to RP Construction Services, BB Construction, Jays Construction and Logistics Services, HG Construction Services, Innovative Consultancy Contracting and Investment Services, Destiny General Construction and Maintenance Services, Clean Blitz, Precision Contracting Services, Dexter Harry Enterprise, Jemcorp Engineering and Imports, Qset Enterprise, Mac Morris Enterprise, L Pool Civil Works, Handel Garnett Construction, Omari Hollow Blocks, H and N General Services, DDA Enterprise, and Alliance and General Supplies.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

