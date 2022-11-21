‘Men on Mission’ launched in Lethem

– “Be good examples, leave a good legacy for future generations to follow” – Minister Mustapha

The ‘Men on Mission’ (MOM) initiative was launched in Lethem, Region Nine on Saturday in observance of International Men’s Day.

The ‘Men on Mission’ initiative is the brainchild of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali as part of his 1000-men initiative to frontally address the challenges men and boys encounter and guide them to take a more responsible role in society.

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha posing with some of the participants at the launch

During the launch, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha said that the initiative provides a platform for conversation in every community about the importance of being responsible and respectable role models.

Additionally, he urged the men to take action to change the way they think and to foster better relationships with each other since a collective approach by all will help the men to accomplish many of the difficult tasks.

He added that the initiative is a pledge to put their differences aside in an effort to build unity around the objective, which is to improve Guyana.

“I’m quite certain that this 1000-men initiative will bring about essential transformation which is needed. Let us change the perception that is out there. Let’s bind ourselves together and contribute to the solution. I encourage all of you [men] to do what is right and be good examples while leaving a worthy legacy for our next generation,” he said.

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha

Minister Mustapha noted that International Men’s Day is celebrated to create awareness to directly address two main issues that men are affected which include their physical and mental health.

Moreover, the initiative is to celebrate their contribution to families and communities.

He said, “We [as men] need to be reminded about the value of responsibility and serving as role models and showing a collective commitment to shouldering a progressive system that supports Guyana’s developments.”

Minister Mustapha also urged the men to take better care of their well-being by doing regular medical check-ups.

“…today, more than ever, many of our men folk are neglecting their physical fitness,” he said.

To improve the livelihood of all and the development of Guyana, the minister emphasised that the government will work with the men who are willing to be a better version of themselves.

“Sometimes, because of situations, we might feel that we cannot make a contribution to society. We must try as much as possible to change those thoughts. Every one of us who is here is important. Every single one of you can make a valuable contribution to our society,” Minister Mustapha said.

Some of the men at the launch of MOM in Region Nine

He further encouraged the men to join the mission of repositioning their roles in society and supporting women.

“We have to bring back standards, we have to uphold the rule of law, and we have with situations in a better way. We have to work with the entire population to build a society that is conducive for all of us to live,” Minister Mustapha informed the men.

Permanent Secretary, Delma Nedd, Director General, Mandanlall Ramraj, and Regional Chairman, Brian Allicock also attended the launch.

