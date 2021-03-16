Message by Hon. Dr. Vindyha Persaud, Minister of Human Services & Social Security on the occasion of World Social Work Day 2021

On the occasion of World Social Work Day 2021, being observed under the theme “Ubuntu: I Am Because We Are – Strengthening Social Solidarity and Global Connectedness”, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security recognizes and salutes the hard work and dedication of this group of advocates for social justice, human rights and social development.

World Social Work Day celebrates the achievements of social work globally and locally. In Guyana, our social workers are multi-fold and can be found in many disciplines in the work force, with the Ministry’s 180 dedicated workers attached to the Childcare and Protection Agency; Probation and Social Services Department; Trafficking in Persons Unit and Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Policy Unit.

I must acknowledge their tireless commitment to working assiduously to promote and advance our goals and policies and stand together for the common good of all. They are the frontline workers who the most vulnerable rely on in difficult and trying moments in their lives.

On this note, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security congratulates all Social Workers – your profession is a valuable contribution to human welfare.

Your efforts must be acknowledged and receive the recognition it deserves.