Message by the Foreign Secretary and Chairman of the Protected Areas Commission of Guyana on International Day for Biological Diversity 2025

Today, as we celebrate the International Day for Biological Diversity under the timely theme “Harmony with Nature and Sustainable Development,” we are reminded that the health of our ecosystems is not a separate issue from development, it is indeed central to it.

Guyana is fortunate to be one of the most biodiverse countries on Earth, with vast forests, abundant freshwater systems and a wealth of species found nowhere else. This natural wealth is not only a source of national pride it is the foundation upon which sustainable livelihoods, food security, climate resilience and cultural identity are built.

At the Protected Areas Commission (PAC), we remain committed to ensuring that our Protected Areas serve both people and planet. Through inclusive governance and partnerships with Indigenous communities and international allies, we are advancing a model where conservation drives sustainable development.

The PAC is guided by the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 which stands as a bold vision that aligns economic growth with environmental stewardship. It recognizes that Guyana’s biodiversity is a global asset and outlines how our forests can be sustainably managed for carbon storage, ecosystem services and green jobs. This benefit however, is not only for the citizens of our county, since this strategy also contributes to global climate goals. Through the LCDS 2030, Guyana is demonstrating how national development can proceed in harmony with nature.

However, true harmony with nature requires more than policy. It demands a shift in how we value biodiversity not as an obstacle to development, but as its most critical asset. It is only by respecting nature’s limits and aligning our actions with ecological balance that we can build a resilient and inclusive future.

Let this day serve as both a celebration and a call to action. Let us reaffirm our duty to protect Guyana’s natural heritage not only for its own sake but for the well-being of every generation to come.

Thank you, and let us continue working in harmony with nature for the future of Guyana and the planet we all share.

Robert M. Persaud

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Protected Areas Commission

