Message from the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, MP, on International Day of Democracy

Guyana proudly joins the rest of the democratic world in commemorating International Day of Democracy and uses the opportunity to celebrate our emerging democracy and the freedoms and fundamental human rights afforded to all Guyanese.

The protection of our democracy which is enshrined in our Constitution and statutes holds even greater importance after having experienced the tumultuous five-month long wait for the declaration of the results of Guyana’s 2020 General and Regional elections. The repeated attempts to highjack the elections were not only threats to our democracy but also tested the commitment of our people to democracy. International and regional organizations stood unequivocally in solidarity and demonstrated their intolerance to the naked attempts to steal the will of our people to choose their legitimate government. Ultimately, democracy prevailed, and, the resilience of our people was a clear demonstration of our commitment to democracy and our willingness to protect it in the face of threats.

As we move past that decisive period in our nation’s history and return our attention to the restoration of Guyana’s grounding principles of democracy, rule of law, and separation of the three branches of government, the protection of our collective responsibilities and rights has become more complex and profound.

Our democracy is again being tested during the COVID-19 pandemic; this is a global public crisis which has warranted difficult decisions by governments across the globe to protect its citizens against the virus, and, to balance between individual rights and collective rights and responsibilities.

As we move forward with a vision of “One Guyana” and a transformative national development strategy based on climate adaption, innovation and resilience, we must be watchful of those amongst us who wish to destabilize and reverse the present and potential growth and improvement in the quality of our people’s lives and return us to the days of anarchy in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Democracy and anarchy are opposite ends of the political spectrum; clearly, there are those who are responsible for the attempts to hijack the 2020 election results who are now adopting anti-national postures and wish to fan the flames of division and conflict. Again, they are not in sync with the will of the people.

In contrast, many sections of our society and Government are working collaboratively to prepare, manage and coordinate opportunities for rapid economic development of the state, and to curtail the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, so that some level of normalcy can return, especially for our school children.

Ultimately, we are our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers. At this time, in the midst of the pandemic, we must spare no efforts to protect the most vulnerable, including women, children, the elderly, people with disabilities and other minorities, and save lives, not sacrifice them on the altar of bullyism and expediency.

On this International Day of Democracy, we are once again being tested to ascertain whether we are truly democratic minded citizens who recognize our rights and responsibilities and commit to the rule of law. This test we too shall pass and democracy will continue to prevail.