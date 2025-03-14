Message of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, on the occasion of Phagwah 2025

His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

When We Rise Together, We Shine Brighter

I extend joyous greetings to all Guyanese, but especially our Hindu brothers and sisters here in Guyana and in the diaspora, on the sacred and celebratory festival of Phagwah.

Phagwah, known as the festival of colours, and celebrated with vigorous revelry and exuberance, has become a symphony of joy, a kaleidoscope of colours and a celebration of life itself! It is a time when barriers dissolve, laughter echoes, and hearts connect. As the various hues of powders fill the air, so too does the spirit of love, equality, and renewal.

At its core, Phagwah is an affirmation of the victory of good over evil. The burning of Holika is not just a ritual—it is a powerful reminder that righteousness always triumphs, and arrogance will always crumble at the feet of humility. Just as Prahlad’s devotion to Lord Vishnu prevailed, so too must we stand firm in our convictions.

This year, as we celebrate Phagwah, our nation stands tall, reaping the fruits of growth and progress. But let us remember: true prosperity is not measured in wealth, but in the upliftment of all. Success is sweeter when shared; joy is brighter when inclusive.

When we drench each other in colours, we are making a bold statement: In this moment, there is no rich or poor, no powerful or weak—only brothers and sisters, equal in celebration and in dignity. This is why wealth and prosperity should never breed arrogance; it should inspire humility, gratitude, and collective joy.

Phagwah’s festive spirit reminds us that life is best savoured in love and laughter. True joy is to be found not in obsession with ostentation but in the simple moments of kindness and love. Let this Phagwah remind us that happiness is not about what we have—it’s about what we are.

The burning of Holika calls us to action: to burn away greed, extinguish envy, vanquish selfishness, and reduce egotism. Let us all aspire to be ambassadors of kindness, warriors of compassion, and champions of generosity. When we rise together, we shine brighter!

This Phagwah, let us paint our hearts with humility, colour our minds with gratitude, and drench our souls in generosity. Let us build a nation where prosperity is not a privilege, but a promise to all.

Happy Phagwah to all! Let the colors of unity, love, and shared prosperity shine forever!

Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana

