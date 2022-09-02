Message on the passing of Former Minister Rashleigh Edmond Jackson

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation extends profound sympathy to the family of former Foreign Minister Rashleigh Edmond Jackson on his passing. Mr Jackson was associated with the Ministry up to the time of his death. His contribution to the foundation and implementation of Guyana’s foreign policy is our legacy. He exuded humility and dignity and was a source of inspiration to all those whom he mentored.

He was held in high esteem both regionally and internationally, enhancing Guyana’s profile externally. He continued to the end of his life, to fight to preserve his country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Guyana has lost a national icon, a true and selfless patriot. While we grieve his passing, we hold on to treasured memories of rich interaction and the sharing of the wealth of his knowledge.

