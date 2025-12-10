Milling, paving works on Soesdyke–Linden Highway 98 per cent complete

Milling and paving works on the vital Soesdyke–Linden Highway are now 98 per cent complete, bringing the US$161 million upgrade close to a major milestone.

The project aims to expand the corridor and turn it into a modern transportation hub, and it is progressing steadily in key areas.

Soesdyke-Linden Highway

Consultant Kimnauth Tota said the core rehabilitation works involve two primary processes, milling and paving, which are essential for complete and full-depth reconstruction.

Milling is the process of removing the surface layer of the existing asphalt pavement. It is a crucial step in road construction and repair, and one that ensures long-term durability.

Tota noted that the second phase of the “full-depth reconstruction has just commenced in addition to the curb and slipper drains.”

Full-depth reconstruction is a road rehabilitation technique that involves grinding up the entire existing pavement and base layer, and then stabilising it with additives such as cement or bitumen.

Ongoing road and drainage infrastructure works

Other upgrades along the 73 km road artery include the installation and improvement of the shoulders and drains.

Tota noted that drainage works are 60 per cent complete and road shoulder works are about 70 per cent complete.

In addition, construction is set to commence at the Linden’s roundabout at Millies’ Hideout within a week or two.

This phase of the project entails excavation, installation of geotextile fabric and geogrid, backfilling with sand, and layering of asphalt and pavement layer to ensure long-term durability.

Special emphasis will be placed on areas where ruts and potholes exist along the carriageway.

The upgrade of the highway, a vital transportation corridor in Guyana, is set to enhance safety, dramatically increase traffic capacity, and drive economic growth.