Min. Anthony debunks opposition leader’s claim about Linden nursing school closure

– Says 379 students currently enrolled there

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony refuted a claim by Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton that the government shuttered the Charles Roza School of Nursing in Linden.

Speaking on Monday at the commissioning ceremony of the De Kinderen Regional Hospital, Dr Anthony labelled Norton’s recent statement at a political rally in the mining town as outrightly false and intended to mislead the public deliberately.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony

“I want to say that indeed the PPP/C do love the people of Linden, and we love them so much that we have expanded the intake of the Charles Roza School [of Nursing], because we currently have 379 students in that school,” the minister stated.

Dr Anthony asserted that the truly vindictive and evil act was Norton using a political platform to lie to the people of Linden.

He also challenged Norton to declare why, during the APNU+AFC’s rule, subsidies on water and electricity for pensioners were removed, and why over 7,000 sugar workers were left jobless.

Dr Anthony said that people who lie about simple things should not be trusted.

“What else will he not lie about? Can we trust him?” Dr Anthony asked.

The minister urged the people of Region Three to take pride in their health facilities, work with the medical professionals, and unite to deliver better services.

“As we cut the ribbon today, we’re not just opening the door to a hospital. We are opening the doors to a healthier future, a more resilient Guyana and a shared vision fulfilled for all our peoples,” the health minister said.