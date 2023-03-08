Min. Edghill calls on Guyanese to love, respect each other

— During Phagwah celebration in Region Two

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill called on citizens to live in love and respect each other as they work together under the ‘One Guyana’ umbrella.

The minister was speaking on Tuesday, as he joined citizens of Region Two to celebrate Phagwah- the Hindu festival of colours, also known as Holi.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill during the Phagwah celebration in Region Two on Tuesday

“Let us take moments everyday outside of Phagwah to reach out to those who are different, even show love to those who hate us because love is more powerful than hate. Let us wear a smile, let us continue to accept and embrace with the view that the few hate mongers, those who want to see evil and division in this land will soon be swallowed up in our ocean of love, togetherness, peace and happiness. And I want us to build that ocean of love and togetherness as President Ali puts it, One Guyana, respect for each other, respecting our neighbour.’’

The minister noted that since Guyana is a multi-racial, multi-ethnic and multi-religious society, Phagwah is a time when people of different faiths and cultures come together to celebrate and share in each other’s joy. It is a time when the barriers of race and religion are dissolved, and people embrace each other as fellow human beings.

To this end, Minister Edghill reflected on fond childhood memories expressing that, “as a child growing up Phagwah was one of the things that you look forward to because the streets were always filled with that warm embrace, that sharing of greetings, the love and the togetherness that existed.”

He challenged parents to break the cycle of hate at a household level by teaching their children to love and respect all, by displaying tolerance, respect and love for their neighbours.

Meanwhile, the minister highlighted that the PPP/C Government is committed to transforming and modernising Guyana, “when we prosper Guyana it is not for some people, it is for everybody. Everybody must be included.”

The minister added that regardless of one’s background or status, it is only by working together, by respecting each other and by valuing each other’s contributions that we can build a better future for all.

