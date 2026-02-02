Min Edghill defends massive infrastructure, tax givebacks and social spending to ‘put every Guyanese first’

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, has reaffirmed that the $1.558 trillion Budget 2026, themed “Putting People First”, is designed to deliver tangible benefits to every Guyanese.

Speaking on the opening day of the budget debate at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Monday, he said the theme was not symbolic but reflected a “social contract of inclusion”.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill addressing the National Assembly on Day One of Budget 2026 Debates

“This budget intentionally directs resources towards the everyday needs of working families, small businesses, farmers, public servants and communities,” he told the National Assembly.

The public works minister added that Budget 2026 balances economic growth with fairness, while expanding opportunities across all sections of society, regardless of race, religion, gender, age, wealth or political affiliation.

Ministry of Public Works has been allocated $227 billion, with $212 billion for capital spending, which is 27 per cent of the public sector investment in Budget 2026.

Minister Edghill pointed to major infrastructure projects, including the US$260 million new Bharrat Jagdeo River Bridge, the Heroes Highway and the Ogle-to-Eccles interlink, as examples of how investments have reduced travel time and improved daily life for commuters.

A section of the Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge

“Ask the people of Region Three, who travel to work in Georgetown, how the USD$260 million on the new Bharrat Jagdeo River Bridge has transformed their lives. Ask the people of Diamond and those who go further up, how the Heroes Highway has transformed their lives and how they can get to work and back home and get their children to school early. Ask the people who use the Ogle to Eccles interlink that is now moving on to Providence with a direct link to the Bharrat Jagdeo River Bridge, how investment in infrastructure is making a difference in their lives,” Minister Edghill said.

A section of Heroes Highway

Additionally, the minister said special emphasis has been placed on hinterland and riverain communities, with targeted investments in transport infrastructure such as new ferries for Regions One and Two, and continued subsidies for river and harbour services used by farmers and millers.

“The 450,000 Guyanese who use our steamers, tell them that Budget 2026 has nothing for them. Tell the people of Region One, who are about to get a second roll-on ferry, that the Budget 2026 has nothing for them. Tell the people of Region Two, who are now experiencing a brand-new ferry, that Budget 2026 has nothing for them. Tell the farmers and rice millers who move their paddy for free on Transport and Harbours Facilities that Budget 2026 has nothing for them because we were able to keep them at competitive prices,” he highlighted.

MV MA Lisha Vessel

Minister Edghill also outlined cost-of-living relief measures, including a fuel subsidy of $500 per gallon, electricity subsidies covering 30 per cent of household bills, and expanded access to free laboratory tests and medication at public hospitals, particularly benefiting senior citizens.

On financing, he noted that while $71 billion is expected to be collected in personal income tax, approximately $60 billion will be returned directly to citizens through cash grants, subsidies and social support.

“We don’t add burden to people, we add benefits. We take away burdens, and we give benefits to people,” Minister Edghill said.

Moreover, the minister outlined that the government has allocated significant funding to social sectors.

This includes $183 billion for education, $161 billion for health, $78.3 billion for children, women and the elderly, and $7.5 billion for Amerindian development.

Agriculture and food security will receive $113.2 billion, while transformational and transport infrastructure account for a combined $315.5 billion.

The minister said access to world-class healthcare and education, from nursery to university, would be expanded, alongside improvements in water, sanitation, digital connectivity and social services.

He further highlighted that public servants are set to benefit from an expanded wage bill, rising from $147 billion to $177 billion, benefiting more than 70,000 workers.

Under the 2026 budgetary measures, every newborn will continue to receive a $100,000 cash grant, while 206,000 schoolchildren will benefit from the $85,000 “Because We Care” grant.

Pension increases are earmarked for 106,000 pensioners, and public assistance will support an additional 25,000 people.

The minister also highlighted a 25 per cent increase in stipends for civil society organisations, pathway workers and community policing groups.