Min Edghill lauds road works in Monkey Mountain

– Community-driven construction praised for high standards

Public Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill has praised the quality of road works currently underway in Monkey Mountain, Region Eight, highlighting the community’s involvement and craftsmanship.

During a recent visit to the village, Minister Edghill expressed satisfaction with the one-kilometre concrete road project, which is 75 per cent complete and being implemented by the ministry’s Special Projects Unit (SPU).

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, inspecting road works in Monkey Mountain

“To come off the plane and see firsthand the quality of work that was done in here in giving you your road, I think it is a reason for us to applaud ourselves,” Minister Edghill told residents during a community engagement.

Infrastructure linking Regions Eight and Nine

Minister Edghill also confirmed that work is progressing on a major infrastructure initiative to connect Monkey Mountain to Karasabai in Region Nine. The government is constructing 29 new concrete bridges to replace the current timber structures, many of which are in a deplorable state.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, alongside Monkey Mountain Toshao, Head of SPU, and employed residents

“Your thoroughfare here, which we have been talking about linking Region Eight and Nine, is no longer just a gyaff (idle conversation), it is a reality,” he said.

The bridges form part of a broader $8 billion infrastructure and development project, designed to mirror the scale pf the Linden to Lethem Road upgrade. According to the Minister, this will boost economic development, reduce the cost of living, and improve accessibility for thousands living in the hinterland.

Safety upgrades planned for hilly terrain

Addressing local concerns, Minister Edghill acknowledged the need for improvements to Monkey Mountain’s hilly landscapes to enhance road safety.

Internal Road in Monkey Mountain, Region Eight

“We will have to start doing some work, maybe concrete up and down. So, you won’t be sliding down, and you will be able to get the grip because ultimately our [government] intention is to create a seamless, improved thoroughfare and accessibility for you,” he affirmed.

The minister was accompanied by Head of the SPU, Colin Gittens, who distributed payments to residents employed on the internal road project—an example of the government’s community employment approach to public works.

The visit underscored the administration’s ongoing investment in rural infrastructure and its commitment to delivering quality public services across interior regions.

