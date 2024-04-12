Min. Edghill orders repaving of $96M Naamryck Backdam road

The Ministry of Public Works is taking action to address residents’ complaints regarding the quality of the recently paved $96 million Naamryck Backdam Road in Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

Following an inspection Friday morning, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, directed the contractor, Extreme Construction Inc. to repave the road to meet ministry standards and more importantly the residents’ satisfaction.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspecting the quality of road works in Naamryck Backdam Road, Parika

“This cannot be accepted the way it is. This has failed the test, so this got to be used as a levelling course and now you got to get it proper, quality asphalt for the entire road and we got to finish this up before next week Wednesday,” the minister asserted.

The contractor was advised to overlay the existing surface with two inches of high-quality asphalt to ensure road longevity.

Further addressing the concerns of residents, the minister instructed that the speed humps must be modified to allow for smoother passage, particularly for farmers transporting produce.

Road works in Naamryck Backdam Road, Parika

“Whenever we do work in any community, one thing we have in mind is the people. The beneficiaries are the ultimate goal, their satisfaction is important,” Minister Edghill underscored.

Farmers were also asked to avoid using the road with tractors during paving.

The ministry’s engineers will be on-site to oversee construction and ensure the project meets the 1000-metre specification.

