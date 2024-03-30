Min Edghill urges safety as Easter celebrations get underway

In spreading the Easter cheer, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill on Saturday distributed kites to the children of constituency 8 and 9 in Georgetown.

The distribution which started promptly at 10 o’clock saw the kids of Durban Backlands, Bamboo Drive, St. Sidwell’s Primary School, St. Thomas Moore Primary School, Nickle Car Shop at George and Durban Streets receiving kites.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill distributing kites to the children in Georgetown

Those from Leopard and Cross Streets, Werk-en-Rust were also fortunate to receive kites.

In all these areas, kites were distributed according to age and gender.

Minister Edghill who was accompanied by a team of PPP\C community leaders said, “A child’s smile is the purest form of happiness.”

He noted that it is important to ensure the children of these communities take part in the celebrations and enjoy the tradition of kite flying.

Minister Edghill, in his true element, encouraged the children to have a good time flying their kites.

He urged them to be careful and to only fly their kites in designated areas that are free from electrical wires. The Minister also charged the children to look out for each other.

Today's distribution is the final leg of Minister Edghill's kite distribution exercise throughout Regions Four, Three, Six, and Ten.

In total, 4,500 kites were distributed in Region 10, 1,000 in Georgetown, and another 1,000 at Soesdyke.

Kites were also distributed to the children of employees of the Ministry of Public Works.

More kites being shared out to the children Easter cheer being spread by the government through kite distribution

