Min. Hamilton affirms unified approach to border controversy

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, has reaffirmed the country’s unwavering stance in addressing the border controversy.

During a sensitisation event at his Brickdam, Georgetown office, Minister Hamilton reiterated that Guyana has consistently maintained a clear position on the Essequibo, even before the Arbitral Award of 1899, which definitively settled the land boundary issue between the two nations.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton during the sensitisation exercise on Monday

“Our position, as articulated, is that we want peace with all our neighbours. We want the Caribbean to continue to be a zone of peace.

“That is the reason why the Government of Guyana has proceeded to deal with this matter via the rule of law. We are proceeding as how a peaceful country operates. We are proceeding as a country that recognises that this too shall pass,” Minister Hamilton stressed.

He noted that Guyana is not just 83,000 square miles of forests, plains, and rivers, but a place where its citizens dwell, overcome hardships, and dream together.

Hoisting of the Golden Arrowhead at the Ministry of Labour on Monday

To this end, Minister Hamilton made it clear that the government will continue to uphold the rule of law, while focusing on protecting and developing the nation and its citizens.

He urged Guyanese to pay keen attention to accurate sources, especially since some persons are bent on creating chaos via social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Guyana has so far received major support from many countries and organisations regionally and internationally regarding the border controversy.

Sensitisation session at the Ministry of Labour on Monday

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mae Toussaint Jr Thomas, Chief Labour Officer (CLO), Dhaneshwar Deonarine; Chief Executive Officer (ag) of the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), Saskia Eastman-Onwuzirike, and other staff of the ministry were also at the ceremony.

The 1899 Arbitral Award, which definitively settled the land boundary between Guyana and Venezuela, was the result of a legitimate process that was set in train in 1897. The 1899 Award was accepted by both parties for nearly 63 years.

