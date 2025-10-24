Min Manickchand engages Region 2 RDC, affirms gov’ts commitment to finding solutions

– As part of nationwide engagement with RDCs, NDCs, and Municipalities

The Honourable Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, today met with the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two), as part of her ongoing national initiative to engage directly with local democratic organs across the country.

The meeting, held at the RDC Boardroom in Anna Regina, forms part of the Ministry’s broader effort to strengthen collaboration, enhance service delivery, and ensure that local governance structures are supported in fulfilling their mandates.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, meets with the Region Two Regional Democratic Council (RDC)

Present at the engagement were the Regional Chairman, Mr Devin Mohan; Regional Vice Chairman, Mr Humace Oodit; Regional Executive Officer, Ms Susanah Saywack; and the newly sworn-in Councillors of the Regional Democratic Council.

During the engagement, Minister Manickchand reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to working closely with the RDC to address priority needs within the region, including community infrastructure, waste management, local economic development, and the improvement of social services.

She emphasised that open dialogue and consistent collaboration are critical to ensuring that citizens benefit equitably from national development programmes.

This meeting is among a series of planned engagements with all Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs), Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs), and Municipalities nationwide.

The goal is to foster stronger coordination between regional administrations and the Ministry, identify challenges firsthand, and provide the necessary guidance and support to deliver improved local governance outcomes.

Minister Manickchand was accompanied by senior officials from the Ministry, including Dr Josh Kanhai, Deputy Permanent Secretary (Administration); Mr Marcel Persaud, Technical Assistant & Administrator; Mr Deolall Rooplall, Chief Regional Development Officer; Mr Surendra Khayyam, Principal Regional Development Officer and Mr Herolall Doodnauth, Engineer.

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development remains committed to strengthening local government systems to better serve communities and support the nation’s continued growth.