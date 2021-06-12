Min. McCoy delivers 200 hampers to Tigerbone Banakari, Waiakabra

-says Government will always be there for the people

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Hon. Kwame McCoy on Saturday distributed 200 food hampers to residents of Tigerbone Banakari and Waiakabra, along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The distribution is part of national efforts to provide support to flood victims.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, with responsibility for Public Affairs, Hon. Kwame McCoy

“I want all of you to understand that the Government will respond, and the Government will always be there with you, not only in the bad times as well in the good times because we understand the needs of the people.

We are working hard to make sure that we could create conditions for people to continue to have livelihoods that could take care of them and their families.”

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, with responsibility for Public Affairs, Hon. Kwame McCoy interacts with Community Support Officers of Tigerbone/Banakari

The Minister also told the villagers that the Government’s priority is ensuring people are safe. He, however, assured them that provisions would be made for animals.

“The bottom line is that the Government will help communities, farmers and households to get back on their feet, and to create a situation where we could continue to make their livelihood through farming.”

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, with responsibility for Public Affairs, Hon. Kwame McCoy hands over a food hamper to a resident of Tigerbone/Banakari

The Government has already tabled a supplementary paper in the National Assembly, seeking $10 billion to aid flood relief efforts.

Minister McCoy said the persistent rains are due to climate change and he advised villagers to be mindful of their environment.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, with responsibility for Public Affairs, Hon. Kwame McCoy observes emergency drainage works at Hill Foot

“I would ask you that you continue to pay attention to your environment… and to treat the environment with such care that it will not, your treatment of the environment would not contribute to the negative effects and consequences of the climate change pattern.

So, I want all of us to commit to that, to work towards that, and to be able to make our community much safer and healthier.”

Residents of Waiakabra receiving flood relief hampers

Minister McCoy also visited Hill Foot to check on the emergency drainage works.

Meanwhile, the Government continues to provide assistance to flood victims with major support coming from the private sector.

Residents of Tigerbone/Banakari happily returning home with the hampers from the Government

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has been leading the way, conducting assessments in flood-hit communities in order to determine the level of intervention needed. He is supported by Cabinet Members who have been travelling countrywide to support flood victims.