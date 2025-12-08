Min. Mustapha commits to working with Den Amstel farmers to boost production

– drainage works to commence in the new week

Agriculture Minister, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha, on Saturday, met with farmers and residents from Den Amstel and nearby communities in the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara region to discuss ongoing issues in the area and outline key government interventions to support agricultural development.

During the engagement, Minister Mustapha told farmers that Guyana’s agriculture sector has recorded tremendous progress over the past four years

He reminded farmers that in 2019, under the previous administration, when rice prices were at their lowest, farmers received no intervention or meaningful support, and that critical agencies such as the National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) were unresponsive. Minister Mustapha also said that budgetary allocations for the development and maintenance of critical drainage and irrigation infrastructure through the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) had declined significantly.

Speaking on the progress made in the sector since 2020, Minister Mustapha said that Guyanese farmers are now experiencing growth not only in traditional crops, but also in high-value non-traditional commodities.

“In 2022, Guyana imported approximately $2.6 billion worth of high-value crops like broccoli, cauliflower, and bell peppers. Today, those very crops are being produced locally due to increased investment and technology,” he explained.

Addressing concerns raised by the farmers, Minister Mustapha said drainage works will commence in the new week, with machinery scheduled to be deployed to clear existing canals.

“Starting next week, a machine will be deployed in the area to commence cleaning and clearing of these canals. Wherever there is an existing canal, we will clear it. We have been doing similar works around the country because the overall objective is to make Guyana the premier food-producing hub of the region,” Minister Mustapha explained.

Minister Mustapha also stated that when farmers produce, it has a positive impact on the country and urged those present not to fall for the games and lies being peddled by political puppets.

“This is not about politics; it is about production. When you produce, it is good for the country, so we have to work together,” the Minister noted.

He reminded rice farmers of the substantial support given by the government over the years, more specifically, with the investments made to subsidise paddy prices when world market prices resulted in lower prices locally.

“Last crop we contributed $300 per bag of paddy to farmers, and again this crop we contributed $300. We also provided one bag of fertiliser per acre, seed paddy, and other inputs to reduce your cost of production. We are also developing the infrastructure to support production increases. President Ali said we must develop all-weather roads across this country so farmers have access to take their produce out of the farms. So, we are investing to ease the burden on the farmers,” Minister Mustapha said.

Minister Mustapha also disclosed that the ministry would assist farmers with land clearing to boost production. However, he told farmers that they have to establish ownership of the land.

“I am willing to clear up to five acres of land for each farmer once you can show ownership. We will work with the GLSC to examine the lands here, and once ownership is established, we will clear those lands so you can plant and expand. Each farmer will have up to five acres cleared,” he said.

Cattle farmers were also advised to organise themselves into groups so that structured interventions can be made as it relates to pasture development.

“If cattle farmers here form groups like those in Region Five, we can help you to establish new pastures just as we did there,” he said.

Additionally, the Minister committed to reviewing the status of backlands with the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission and reinforced continued support for drainage maintenance.

Minister Mustapha was accompanied by Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Hon. Vikash Ramkissoon, and other officers attached to the ministry.