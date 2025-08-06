Min. Mustapha delivers vital support to Soesdyke-Linden Highway farmers

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha met with farmers and residents from several communities along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway on Wednesday, where he fulfilled yet another set of commitments aimed at advancing agricultural development in the region.

Farmers from Loo Creek, Adventure, Kairuni, and Silver Hill, who are part of various organised farmers’ groups, received vital inputs to strengthen cash crop and poultry production.

These included tillers, water tanks, watering cans, seeds, and other essential tools and inputs to support small- and medium-scale farming.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Mustapha reaffirmed the government’s commitment to boosting agricultural productivity nationwide.

He emphasised that the government is actively investing in transforming Guyana’s agriculture sector into one that is less labour-intensive and more technologically driven, while ensuring that farmers—especially those in rural and hinterland communities—have access to the tools and resources they need to succeed.

“When we were here last, we promised to support farmers with land clearing to expand cultivation. Since then, we’ve signed three contracts to clear 110 acres, representing an investment of approximately $32 million,” the minister stated.

He further announced that the ministry will expand its poultry programme in the area. In the coming days, the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) will deliver 10,000 broiler chicks with feed to be divided equally among farmers in the four communities, enabling them to increase production and income.

Additionally, the ministry will provide a tractor with a trailer and implements to assist with land preparation and other farming activities.

Minister Mustapha highlighted that these initiatives are part of the government’s ongoing efforts to deliver on its promises and ensure tangible benefits reach farming communities across Guyana.