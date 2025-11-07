Min Parag announces new programmes, expansion of CPCE

Minister of Education Sonia Parag has announced that the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) will offer a range of specialised second-level programmes for the first time.

The education minister made the announcement on Friday as the CPCE hosted its 92nd graduation ceremony for some 1,345 newly trained teachers at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Minister of Education Sonia Parag addresses the 92nd graduation ceremony of the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE)

According to her, CPCE will offer new subject-specific training for secondary school teachers in Geography, History, Chemistry, Physics, French, Portuguese, Health and Family Life Education, and a one-year Guidance and Counselling programme.

Additionally, a six-week programme for parents of children with special needs will be introduced, marking another step toward inclusive education.

These programmes represent the expansion and modernisation of teacher training in Guyana as the nation moves toward world-class and universal education.

“We are making strides, and we are most certainly moving as if we are working towards world-class education. And all of you will be a part of that dream realised, and that vision of His Excellency,” Minister Parag told the graduates.

At present, approximately 68 per cent of teachers are trained nationwide, a significant increase from 2020.

Over 6,000 trained teachers have been produced since 2020, as the government moves to have 100 per cent of trained teachers or teachers in training in every single government school.