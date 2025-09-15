Min Parag pledges to strengthen education system

Sonia Parag was welcomed on Monday as Guyana’s new Minister of Education. In a gesture of grace and continuity, former Minister of Education Priya Manickchand and the ministry’s staff extended their support as the leadership baton was passed.

Minister Parag, honoured by the occasion, thanked all staff for their dedication and assured them of her open-door policy, her readiness to work hand in hand with every member of the ministry and her determination to ensure the goals of the education sector are realised.

She pledged to align her stewardship with the vision of His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, strengthening education as the foundation of national development.

With unity of purpose and a deep commitment to service, Minister Parag steps forward to lead the sector into a future of opportunity, progress, and success for every child in Guyana.