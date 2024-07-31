Min Singh urges new cohort of NIS employees to approach job in a professional manner

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh urges the new cohort of National Insurance Scheme (NIS) employees to adopt an approach of professionalism within the workforce.

The minister made the remarks during NIS’s Trainee Graduation Ceremony on Tuesday afternoon at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Liliendaal.

Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh handing over a certificate of completion to one of the graduates

The ceremony saw twenty new inspectors, four customer service representatives, two internal auditors, and four sick nurse visitors successfully graduating after a three-month training.

Minister Singh told the graduates that they now have an important role to play within the scheme.

“I want you to approach your job in a strictly professional manner. That doesn’t mean only obeying the laws and obeying the rules, it also means dealing with people in a particular way…treating people respectfully, listening to their concerns, and trying to be diligent about addressing their concerns,” the minister stated.

Training Manager of NIS, Dane Chesney speaks at the graduation ceremony

He encouraged the inspectors to go out within the communities and be proactive in ensuring that persons are compliant with the law.

According to the minister, once these new employees apply themselves, then it is guaranteed that NIS can offer them a brilliant career as they climb the ladder of success.

“But for that to be realised, you will be expected to apply yourselves with integrity, diligence, compassion, and concern for those whom we serve,” Minister Singh stressed.

Overall, Minister Singh urged the entire staff of the scheme to dedicate themselves to getting the necessary work done so that NIS can dismiss the negative remarks that are often thrown at it.

Some of the graduates from NIS’s Trainee Graduation Ceremony

The courses which commenced on April 29th of this year were divided into three modules. The first one exposed them to the legal provisions, protocols, and policies of NIS while the second and third dealt with the practical aspects of their jobs.

While giving the course report, the Training Manager of NIS, Dane Chesney noted that the trainees had to undergo three classroom assessments and conduct one research paper.

Chesney added that these persons are now well-trained in different aspects of the responsibilities of NIS such as evidence gathering, statement taking, report writing, processing of benefits, monitoring, and managing internal controls.

“They are now fortified with skills and knowledge to identify and apply legal provisions, conduct compliance audits…presentation of strategic work plans, collaborating with sister agencies, criminal and civil prosecution,” the training manager listed.

The trainees spent some 54 days in the classroom and 11 days on work-study programmes.

